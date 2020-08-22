The City of Chino Hills and Republic Services trash hauler have scheduled a mulch giveaway for residents at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 at the overflow parking lot at The Shoppes at Chino Hills near Boys Republic Drive.
Wood chips, mulch and compost are available. Residents must confirm their address. Bring a shovel and container or bags.
Participants are limited to 60 gallons of mulch each.
The event could be rescheduled due to COVID-19 requirements in place at the time.
Information: 364-2800.
