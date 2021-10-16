Champion’s Outstanding Citizen for 2021

Champion’s Outstanding Citizen for 2021

 Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

Chino Hills resident David Kramer (left) named the Champion’s Outstanding Citizen for 2021, holds a glass of Johnnie Walker Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky in tribute to his late father and tennis legend Jack Kramer. The Outstanding Citizen Award was presented to Mr. Kramer by Chino Valley Champion Publisher Will Fleet during the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce business awards and recognition dinner Wednesday night at Yanks Air Museum at the Chino Airport.

