No movement on red-tagged property in Carbon Canyon

It has been two years since eight residents were turned out of their apartments at 1279 Carbon Canyon Road after the City of Chino Hills “red-tagged” their properties for health and safety issues the city said were created by the landlord.
Since then, the property owner has been attempting to work with an architect and the city to bring the buildings into compliance.
Red tags are installed when a property is unsafe, and entrance is forbidden under penalty of a misdemeanor.
The property, located at the east end of Sleepy Hollow and just out on the south side of Carbon Canyon Road, came to the attention of the city when a tenant complained about items that needed repairs that were not being addressed by the landlord.
Tenants paid extremely low rents for the substandard units, with one tenant paying $415 per month.
Plans that were designed to bring the units into compliance for reoccupation were submitted by the applicant’s architect in June 2019, three months after the buildings were red tagged.
The plans underwent one review and several corrections were issued, said building official Winston Ward.
The plans were picked up by the applicant in July 2019 but never resubmitted.
In July 2020, the city notified the applicant that the plan check was due to expire, Mr. Ward said.
The applicant asked for an extension which was granted. Mr. Ward said the California Building Code allows for a 180-day extension.
In April 2020, the state issued temporary COVID-related regulations that halted the ability of local jurisdictions to expire any building permit and/or plan check, he said.
As a result, the project was granted an automatic extension 180 days after the first extension.
The second extension was granted in January 2021, Mr. Ward said.
Rod Hill, assistant city manager, said the city’s code enforcement division is working with the city attorney’s office to potentially vacate a small easement on the site.
Tidwell Oaks
The property was built in the 1930s and once called Tidwell Oaks after David Tidwell and his wife Velma who lived there and ran a small country store, renting out several units in the back of the store.
In the 1970s, the property was owned by the Norris family.
It was purchased in the early 1990s by Fred Gentry. The one-room general store was known as “Fred’s Store.”
