The housing element will be discussed by the Chino Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Monday, March 20, in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
The meeting was delayed when concerns were expressed by a property investment company and a law firm during the March 6 meeting.
Chino Valley Investments and Holland & Knights law firm submitted letters stating that the development community was not given an opportunity to provide input or discuss the feasibility of the proposed development standards.
The City of Chino has been working out development standards to accommodate 6,978 housing units over the next eight years, with approximately 3,397 of those units low and very low income units.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.