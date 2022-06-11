Steve McQueen Car and Motorcycle Show 2022
Champion photo by Josh Thompson

Hundreds of classic and modern sports cars were on display Sunday at the annual Steve McQueen Car and Motorcycle Show at Boys Republic in Chino Hills. The event, a fundraiser for the school for troubled boys, drew thousands of people from across Southern California. This year’s theme was “On Any Sunday,” a 1971 documentary on motorcycle racing featuring famed actor Steve McQueen, who was a student at Boys Republic before making it big in Hollywood. Next year’s show is scheduled for Sunday, June 4, 2023, organizers said. 

