The Chino Hills City Council voted 4-1 to give itself a 30 percent raise during Tuesday’s council meeting, the maximum adjustment for which it was eligible under the Government Code.
The $281 per month raise will go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.
Councilmembers will now receive $1,108 per month, compared to $827 they currently receive each month.
In addition to the base amount, they also receive $500 per month in car allowance, a city-issued cell phone, and $1,659 per month for medical insurance.
If they choose to opt out of health coverage, they receive $1,059 per month.
They also get retirement benefits and a $100,000 life insurance policy.
Councilman Brian Johsz voted against the raise.
On Wednesday, Mr. Johsz said serving on the council is not about the part-time compensation because councilmembers put in long hours that go beyond two council meetings a month.
“That being said, I voted against the increase because I don’t think this is the time to re-evaluate compensation,” he said. “With the economy so tenuous and residents having to stretch their paychecks, this isn’t the time to ask Chino Hills’ taxpayers for a raise.”
Councilmembers contributed little to the discussion which was led off by Councilman Art Bennett who suggested the maximum amount.
“I’m not one bit embarrassed about asking my colleagues to put in place the mechanism to grant a 30 percent pay increase in January 2023, “ he said. “This is not easy work, and there is a lot of commitment on the part of each one of us.”
His motion received a second from Councilman Peter Rogers.
The last raise the council granted itself was in 2017.
City staff conducted a survey of council salaries in 13 comparison cities as a reference tool for the council.
The compensation ranged from a low of $400 per month in Claremont and Covina, to a high of $1,885 in Ontario.
Councilmembers in Chino receive $1,281 per month (excluding benefits) with the mayor earning $1,534 per month, excluding benefits.
The last time the Chino City Council voted itself a raise was in 2008, according to the council salary survey of comparison cities.
Mr. Bennett said each member of the Chino Hills Council has many years of experience.
“I’m not casting aspersions but Chino has four first-term councilmembers who had absolutely no city experience and they’re being paid $1,281 per month,” Councilman Bennett said. “Even with our full potential increase, we are still considerably under what Chino councilmembers make,” he said.
Mr. Bennett added, “I would say in fairness to ourselves, we work every bit as hard as they do.”
Councilman Bennett said Chino City Council meetings are very short in duration because they don’t have a lot of controversial issues.
“Although we’re 30 years old, we still have a lot of things going on,” Mr. Bennett said.
He continued, “Salary is a touchy thing and it’s never comfortable to fight for a salary for yourself. But I fully believe in my heart of hearts that this council, every member, earns every bit of it,” he said.
Chino Hills resident Ronnie Guyer said he supported the raise and it was “time to be compensated for what you’re doing.”
Chino Hills resident and council critic Luis Esparza submitted an email to the city clerk opposing the raise for various reasons, including what he referred to as a “conflict of interest.”
Mr. Esparza said that because the council has a personal interest in the outcome of the vote, it should be considered a conflict of interest to vote itself a raise.
He suggested that any increase in compensation be made by residents via a public vote.
Mr. Esparza also noted that some councilmembers are additionally compensated thousands of dollars per year for specific meetings they attend.
As an example, Councilman Rogers serves on several regional water boards and Mayor Ray Marquez serves on several county and regional transportation boards resulting in thousands of dollars of additional income per year.
Councilwoman Cynthia Moran also receives income for her service on Omnitrans.
