Students in the the Chino Valley School District will have later start times for the 2022-23 school year, beginning on Monday.
Junior high students will attend school from 9:12 a.m. to 3:15 p.m, elementary school students will attend from 7:50 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and high school students will start at 8:35 a.m. and end at 3:22 p.m. The late start times are a result of SB328 signed into law by Gov. Newsom in 2019.
