The county board of education will meet via teleconference, 1 p.m. Monday, April 6.
The only agenda item directly related to the Chino Valley is a request from the state preschool at Newman Elementary in Chino to be reimbursed for attendance it lost during the morning session on Dec. 20 because of a potential gas leak.
The full agenda is available at http://www.sbcss.k12.ca.us/index.php/gov ernance/county-board-of-education.
The public may participate in the meeting by calling 1-415-655-0003 and typing in the access code 93014146#.
Participants should then follow the directions given. Due to the high volume of calls expected participants are asked to keep trying to connect if they receive a busy signal.
