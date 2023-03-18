Children will be “launched into space” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (March 18) at the Chino Hills Branch Library when the grand re-opening of the children’s section is celebrated.
Retired NASA astronaut Jose Hernandez will be at the event at 9:45 a.m. for the ribbon cutting ceremony.
Mr. Hernandez will inspire the audience with stories about migrant life in Chino.
Attendees will see a life-sized space capsule with seating inside where videos of space launches projected upwards into the dome can be viewed.
An interactive space station will allow children to manipulate objects as astronauts do in space. The back wall will contain computers where children will sit in special stations resembling mission control.
The library is at 14020 City Center Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.