Oakmont of Chino Hills, a senior assisted living community on Peyton Drive, has received numerous donations from the community during the coronavirus outbreak, said Oakmont activities director Rose Ruppert.
The facility’s residents, who have been abiding by the state’s “stay at home” order, have received cloth masks, cookies, candy, flowers, bread, muffins, cakes and an Easter video from a variety of groups including Girl Scouts from Troops 1824 and 4004, local families, Ayala High’s United Student Body Leadership team in Chino Hills, Don Lugo High’s softball program in Chino, Chino Hills Calvary Chapel in Chino and Chino Valley businesses.
