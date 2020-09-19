Chino Valley Fire District Chief Tim Shackelford expressed displeasure this week after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2147 on Sept. 11 to clear the criminal records of some state prisoners who work as firefighters to make it easier for them to get hired later as professional firefighters.
Inmates convicted of violent crimes, including murder, kidnapping, rape, sexual assault and lewd acts on a child, are not eligible.
Anyone required to register as a sex offender is also not eligible.
"Other than that, this clears the path for them to basically have their crimes removed from their criminal background so we would never know if we had a candidate who was going through the process (to be hired) because those convictions would not show up anywhere," Chief Shackelford said. "This opens the doors for them to get state licenses, which you couldn't get before to become a paramedic or an EMT."
He said he sees Assembly Bill 2147 as problematic for the Chino Valley Fire District, which serves more than 190,000 residents in Chino, Chino Hills and the county area of Chino.
"The best predictor of future behavior is someone's past behavior," Chief Shackelford said. "Potentially, you are putting a former felon that we wouldn't know about in situations where people are very vulnerable. Often times, firefighters and paramedics are in people's homes and could be alone with them in the back of an ambulance. Ultimately, this is going to be a problem for an agency when they hire a former felon and they commit a crime."
Gov. Newsom said California's inmate firefighter program is decades-old and has long needed reform.
"Inmates who have stood on the frontlines, battling historic fires should not be denied the right to later become a professional firefighter," he said.
Currently, Cal Fire trains minimum security prison inmates and pays them $1 per hour while working a fire.
Those inmates also receive $2 a day when not on duty.
