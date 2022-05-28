In 2021, the Chino Hills Police Department received 187 notifications of stolen vehicles. Of that amount, 37 vehicles were recovered, and 43 arrests were made.
There were 1,092 traffic collisions in 2021, with 37 of those DUI-related.
Of the total amount, 335 were investigated and 757 were not reported.
