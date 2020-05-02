San Bernardino County will offer three COVID-19 (coronavirus) test sites this coming week by appointment only.
The tests are available to San Bernardino County residents who are experiencing at least one of three COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough or shortness of breath).
On Thursday, the county opened the tests to county residents who are 65 and older, as well as healthcare or public safety workers, even if they are not experiencing symptoms.
Appointments may be made at http://sbcovid19.com/community-drive-through-events/ or call 387-3911.
Testing dates, locations and times are:
Monday, May 4 – Toyota Arena, 4000 Ontario Center, Ontario, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tuesday, May 5 – Needles Administration Building, 1111 Bailey Ave., Needles, 9 a.m. to noon.
Wednesday, May 6 – Barstow Sports Park, 2800 Mayor Katy Pkwy., Barstow, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
San Bernardino County Public Health is also testing at select nursing facilities for at-risk seniors living at those sites.
For ongoing testing sites, check the county's COVID-19 website at http://sbcovid19.com/ (click on Community Drive-Through Events).
