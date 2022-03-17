Chino police jailed a 42-year-old Perris man Wednesday night on suspicion of stealing circuit breakers from electrical panels on homes located in the 7400 and 7500 blocks of Shorthorn Street in the Preserve area of the city.
Henry Lopez was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on burglary and receiving stolen property.
He was released from custody at 12:25 p.m. Thursday, jail records show.
Chino police received a call from a neighbor early this week who witnessed a man stealing circuit breakers before fleeing in his car, police said in a statement Thursday.
Police believe the same man committed the same crime on another night.
A Chino police dispatcher inside the department’s Real Time Crime Center was able to identify the suspect’s vehicle, which led detectives armed with a search warrant to a home in the 200 block of Whirlaway Street in Perris.
Mr. Lopez was arrested at 7:28 p.m., jail records indicate.
“Numerous stolen circuit breakers were recovered,” the statement read. “Investigators are in the process of contracting the victims to return their stolen property.”
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at (909) 628-1234.
