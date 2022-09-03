The Chino Hills Planning Commission will discuss the Shady View development proposed in Butterfield at 7 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Trumark Homes is proposing 159 single-family homes on 130 acres of low rolling canyons, ridges, and a large hillside at the souther end of Shady View Drive and Via La Cresta on the former Abacherli property.
