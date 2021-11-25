“A Christmas Carol” featuring miser Ebenezer Scrooge who hates the holidays until visited by ghosts will be performed Saturday, Nov. 27 to Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Seventh Street Theatre in Chino.
The Chino Community Theatre performance is an adaptation by Pam Wilson, Mark Shipley, and Jeff Deards, Jr. Mr. Deards is directing for the third time.
Performing will be Andrew Asebedo, Danny Chase, Jason Crewse, Jeff Deards, Sr., Candace Elder, Nicholas Gabel, Allison Keen, Lauren Lass, Zara Lozano, Genevieve Morales and Mike Hanrahan as Ebenezer Scrooge.
Adding to the festivities will be an auction for “Mrs. Fezziwig’s” quilt, handmade by Candace Elder, which will be on display, and a winner announced at the close of the show.
Performances will be held at 13123 Seventh St. at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, Friday, Dec. 3, Saturday, Dec. 4, Friday, Dec. 10, Saturday, Dec. 11, Friday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Dec. 18; and matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 28, Dec. 5, and Dec. 12.
Cost is $18 for general admission and $15 for senior citizens and students.
Reservations can be made by calling the box office at (909) 590-1149 or visiting chi nocommunitytheatre.org.
The Chino Community Theatre is requiring audience members to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result, less than 72 hours. Due to the small space inside the theatre, masks will be required, with no exceptions.
