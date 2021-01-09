California businesses and employees will be impacted by new laws that became effective Jan. 1.
The minimum hourly wage in California increased by one dollar to $14 per hour for large businesses with 26 or more employees and $13 per hour for those with 25 or fewer employees.
In Los Angeles, the minimum wage will be increased on July 1 to $15 for all employees. Assembly Bill 685, which requires businesses to notify their employees and local public health departments of COVID-19 virus outbreaks, gives greater enforcement power of violations to Cal/OSHA, the state division of occupational safety and health. Starting Jan. 1 and for the next two years, Cal/OSHA may forgo its usual month-long administrative process in order to immediately shut down worksites where employees are deemed to be at risk of “imminent hazard” from the virus. Businesses cited for violations related to COVID-19 infection prevention are listed on the website at dir.ca.gov/dosh/COVID.
AB5 goes into effect Jan. 1, but the legislation requiring companies to reclassify some former independent contractors to employees does not include workers for Uber, Lyft and DoorDash.
These will remain classified as independent contractors following voter approval of Proposition 22 in the November election.
California is the first state to require publicly traded companies to diversify their board of directors by requiring them to assign a specific number of gender and racial minorities to their boards.
The companies to which the law applies have until the end of the year to comply.
Unpaid family leave of up to 12 weeks in California, previously available only at large companies of 50 or more employees, is now available to employees who work at businesses having five or more employees.
Through SB1383, the definition of family members has been expanded from ill spouses and children to also include grandparents, grandchildren, siblings and in-laws needing care.
SB793 banned the sale of flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, in retail stores and was supposed to go into effect Jan. 1, but implementation has been suspended pending a referendum vote in November 2022.
