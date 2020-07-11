Walgreens customers in Chino found the doors locked on Tuesday when attempting to enter the store at 12490 Central Ave.
It turns out an employee had a confirmed case of COVID-19 and the store was closed for several hours to conduct a comprehensive cleanup, said a Walgreens spokesperson.
The store reopened at approximately 1 p.m. the same day.
The Walgreens in Chino Hills at 3320 Chino Hills Parkway was not affected.
The corporate spokesperson said the company takes swift actions when notified of a confirmed or presumed case of COVID-19.
She said Walgreens meets or exceeds recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, OSHA, and public health officials while following federal, state and local health advisories.
She said the company’s clinical and safety teams work closely with the field and store leadership to respond, which may include identifying and contacting individuals who may be at risk in order to self-quarantine or self-monitor their health.
Cleaning and disinfecting the location or impacted areas of the store is also undertaken, she said.
