A Chino man arrested May 11 on suspicion of child cruelty died later that day at a hospital after going into cardiac arrest while in custody at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Simon Aceves Vigil was found not breathing at 10:48 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reported.
“Jail medical staff responded, performed CPR and revived Mr. Vigil,” Detective D. Berumen said.
Mr. Vigil was taken to a hospital where he went into cardiac arrest and died at 11:50 p.m., the detective said.
An autopsy has been scheduled by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office.
Officers from the San Bernardino County Specialized Investigations Division are investigating, Detective Beruman said.
Mr. Vigil was arrested by Chino Police at 12:10 a.m. in the 12200 block of Carlisle Avenue and was booked into West Valley Detention Center at 4:56 a.m., according to county records.
