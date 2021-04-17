Unlike last year’s drive-by and virtual high school graduations, the Class of 2021 will have in-person commencement ceremonies with classmates, teachers and a limited number of family members present.
Chino Valley school district public information officer Andrea Johnston said each senior will receive two tickets for graduation and may have an option to purchase additional tickets, depending on the school’s capacity.
Don Lugo and Chino high schools will hold graduations in their school stadiums Tuesday, May 25.
Each school will hold two ceremonies, with two hours between the first and second one, per state guidance.
To accommodate larger graduating classes at Ayala and Chino Hills high schools, four ceremonies will be held at each school stadium.
One graduation event will be held each day at Chino Hills High starting Monday, May 24 through Thursday, May 27.
Ayala High had not released its graduation dates on the school website as of Thursday.
Before the pandemic hit, the four high schools held graduations at the Toyota Arena in Ontario to accommodate more people than the high school stadiums could allow.
Buena Vista Continuation High School, with fewer graduating seniors, has traditionally held its graduations outdoors on the Chino campus.
Buena Vista will hold two ceremonies on Wednesday, May 26 in the quad area.
The Chino Valley Adult School will hold an outdoor ceremony on its campus Tuesday, May 25 for students earning high school diplomas and GED high school equivalency diplomas.
The Alternative Education Center on Pipeline Avenue in Chino Hills, which offers independent home based and virtual programs, held an early graduation this year, according to program director Preston Carr.
Senior prom
An off-campus prom will be offered for seniors only at Hangar 21 in Fullerton.
Chino and Ayala high schools will share the venue Friday, April 30 and Chino Hills and Don Lugo high schools will share the venue Saturday, May 1.
Students attending prom will be required to wear masks and sign waivers from Hangar 21 stating they will remain six feet apart.
Ms. Johnson said, “All high schools will be adhering to the recently issued California Department of Public Health’s Guidance for the Prevention of COVID-19 Transmission for Commencement/Graduation Ceremonies document.
The CVUSD Board of Education, executive cabinet and school site administrators are committed to celebrating the graduating class of 2021 on their accomplishments while keeping the safety and health of our students, staff, and community a priority.”
