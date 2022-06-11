Rising salary, benefits, and personnel costs are the main reasons the law enforcement contract between the City of Chino Hills and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department continues to increase each year.
The Chino Hills City Council on May 25 approved a $17,213,000 law enforcement contract which was $600,000 more than last fiscal year’s contract of $16,591,920.
The law enforcement contract was included in the overall city budget that was approved during the same council meeting.
The fiscal year 2022-23 law enforcement contract includes the net contract amount of $16,360,507, plus additional appropriations for overtime, vehicle operations and maintenance, citation processing, cell phones and miscellaneous equipment, and training, according to assistant city manager Rod Hill.
The contract is offset by credits of approximately $500,000 for services provided by deputies who work the unincorporated areas of Chino and Montclair.
“A few years ago, the contract seemed to go up by $1 million per year,” said City Manager Benjamin Montgomery.
Garth Goodell, captain of the Chino Hills station, will earn a yearly salary of $249,834 plus $222,271 in benefits, for a total compensation package of $472,104 in the fiscal year 2022-23, according to a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
According to the law enforcement contract, the increases in salaries and benefits resulted from changes to the Memorandums of Understanding with the county’s various employee organizations that were approved by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors.
Mr. Montgomery said the city meets with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department every year to go over costs.
“Sheriff Dicus is trying to make sure the costs are proportionately distributed,” Mr. Montgomery said. “The Department doesn’t have the mindset that contract cities like Chino Hills will subsidize the county operations. It’s a partnership and sharing of costs, so it works out to everyone’s benefit.”
Mr. Montgomery said it would cost the city much more if it had its own police department such as in Chino, where the budget for the Chino Police Department is more than double that of Chino Hills, he said.
Mr. Montgomery acknowledged that a direct comparison cannot be made because the Chino Police Department is on a different scale.
He said the savings in Chino Hills are realized through the economy of scale by working with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
As an example, when two events occurred in 2020: the Blue Ridge Fire and the eight-hour police brutality protest in Chino Hills, the police were able to use San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department personnel, equipment, and helicopters.
Chino Police budget
Both Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons and Police Captain Kevin Mensen said the two police departments cannot be directly compared to one another.
“It is difficult to accurately compare one city to another as there are far too many differences between each of our communities,” Capt. Mensen said.
The City of Chino has nearly 13,000 more residents then Chino Hills and has a greater daytime population, said Capt. Mensen. The service model is different as well, he said.
Capt. Mensen said Chino’s police budget, which is currently $44,660,353, funds 119 sworn officers, including the position of Police Chief Simmons and two police captains, a SWAT Team, criminal investigations bureau, gang investigators, and crisis negotiation team.
He named many other teams and units, in addition to the 56 staff employees who work in a fully functional dispatch center, crime analysis unit, real time crime center, and records unit. He named several other units and centers.
According to the city’s Human Resources Department, Police Chief Simmons has a yearly salary of $221,280 plus $61,512 in benefits, for a total compensation package of $282,792 per year.
