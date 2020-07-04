After an outbreak among inmates testing positive for COVID-19 in mid-May, the California Institution for Women in Chino has only one positive case in the past two weeks, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation statistics as of Friday morning.
The prison at 16756 Chino Corona Road, south of the Preserve area of Chino, has had a total of 164 inmates testing positive for the virus and 158 have recovered. One inmate died from complications of coronavirus in early June, state prison officials said.
Sixteen of 19 California Institution for Women employees have recovered and returned to work after testing positive for COVID-19.
At nearby California Institution for Men, 902 inmates tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began in March. Of those, 500 inmates are still quarantined at the prison and 334 have recovered, numbers show.
Sixteen inmates at the prison at 14901 Central Ave. have died after contracting coronavirus, officials reported.
State prison officials are investigating if the May 30 transfer of 121 California Institution for Men inmates to San Quentin State Prison was a factor in an outbreak at that prison, located in Marin County.
San Quentin has had 1,327 inmates testing positive, including 1,007 in the past two weeks. One inmate on San Quentin's death row has died from the virus, officials said.
State numbers
State prison numbers show 5,268 inmates and 888 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.
There are 2,656 inmates, as of Champion press time Friday morning, currently positive for the virus and 2,482 have recovered.
Twenty-two coronavirus-related deaths have been reported, including 16 at the California Institution for Men and one at the California Institution for Women.
Three inmates have died at Avenal State Prison in Kings County and two inmates died at Chuckawalla Valley State Prison, located in Blythe in Riverside County.
Inmates testing postive by location are: San Quentin State Prison (1,404, 14 recovered); Chuckawalla State Prison (1,012, 710 recovered); Avenal State Prison (939, 873 recovered); California Institution for Men (906, 514 recovered); California Correctional Center (223, 0 recovered); California Institution for Women (164, 158 recovered); California State Prison-Corcoran (157, 57 recovered); California State Prison-Los Angeles County (128, 127 ecovered); California Rehabilitation Center (111, 0 recovered); California Correctional Institution (110, 0 recovered); Ironwood State Prison (31, 0 recovered); Wasco State Prison (28, 7 recovered); Centinela State Prison (18, 5 recovered); California Men's Colony (11, 11 recovered); North Kern State Prison (8, 1 recovered); High Desert State Prison (5, 0 recovered); California State Prison-Sacramento (4, 0 recovered); Salinas Valley State Prison (3, 0 recovered); Calipatria State Prison (1, 0 recovered); R.J. Donovan Correctional Facility Rock Mountain (1, 0 recovered); Substance Abuse Treatment Facility (1, 1 recovered); Sierra Conservation Center (1, 1 recovered); California State Prison-Solano (1, 1 recovered); California City Correctional Facility (2, 2 recovered).
Staff member numbers are (institutions with at least 10 cases are listed): California Institution for Men (98, 60 recovered); California Institution for Women (21, 16 recovered); San Quentin State Prison (124, 8 recovered); Avenal State Prison (76, 38 recovered); Calipatria State Prison (44, 15 recovered); California Correctional Institution (25, 9 recovered); Centinela State Prison (61, 22 recovered); California State Prison-Corcoran (26, 11 recovered); California Rehabilitation Center (47, 18 recovered); Ironwood State Prison (74, 15 recovered); Kern Valley State Prison (12, 4 recovered); California State Prison-Los Angeles County (57, 40 recovered); North Kern State Prison (21, 6 recovered); Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility (12, 6 recovered); Substance Abuse Treatment Facility (12, 7 recovered); and a worksite location in Sacramento County (11, 4 recovered).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.