OmniRide will take Chino Hills residents to the “Fear in 3D—The Experiment” Halloween attraction at The Shoppes at Chino Hills for $2 each way for K-12 students and $4 each way for a regular fare.
OmniRide has extended its hours to allow for pickup and take home to the event in the month of October.
The attraction is open every Thursday to Sunday from 5 to 11 p.m. with general admission costs ranging from $8 to $25 depending on age and days.
Trips can be booked via the “Omniride On-Demand” mobile app or by calling (909) 383-1680.
OmniRide allows a bus rider to reserve a trip similar to a Lyft or Uber ride.
