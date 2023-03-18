Explicit lyrics on Chamber of Commerce Tik Tok

A video clip of a Chino Hills High School lunchtime presentation posted by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce on Tik Tok and Instagram became controversial when parents saw that it was overlaid with music containing explicit lyrics.
“I messed up,” said Chamber President Zeb Welborn, who said he wasn’t aware of the lyrics because he only listened to the first part of the song, a remix of “Work” by Rihanna, which he said came up on Tik Tok as a recommended song.
The Chamber, which has a contract with the Chino Valley Unified School District, was conducting an entrepreneur workshop on Feb. 17 called the “Black Student Union (BSU) Young Entrepreneurs.”
The BSU hosted a Black History Month event featuring a local college performing a step dance.
Mr. Welborn filmed a brief video of the dance routine and overlaid it with the music.
The song starts with the lyrics to “Work” but transitions into a remix using the n-word several times and explicit language.
After receiving a call from the school district, Mr. Welborn took down the video which he said was posted for approximately 15 minutes.
“It was an honest mistake and I feel terrible about it,” Mr. Welborn said. “I should have reviewed it and I’m so sorry I didn’t.”
School district spokesperson Andi Johnston said Supt. Norm Enfield connected with the Chamber leadership to revisit the agreed-upon partnership.
The superintendent also reminded the Chamber that all photos and videos must be shared with the school principal to confirm if a student has the necessary media release on file to honor a parent’s right to have their child photographed or recorded for public dissemination.
“The superintendent affirmed that principals must be able to review images and recordings to ensure the content is appropriate for dissemination and accurately captures the vision the district embraces,” Ms. Johnston said.
Parent Richard Wales told the board on March 2 that he saw the video on the Chamber’s Instagram page and Tik Tok. “They created a video clip that shows badly on our district with racial slurs and vulgarities,” he said. “It is disrespectful and offensive to many people.”
School board president Sonja Shaw said she contacted Supt. Enfield after the video was brought to her attention by parents and within minutes, the post was taken down.
“We have a contract with the Chamber and we need to send them a strong message in writing that they must follow the criteria to include safety,” she said. “We need to keep all our kids safe.”
The district approved a $37,500 contract with the Chamber to provide work-based learning for students with a term beginning in April 2022 and continuing until July 1, 2023.
Mr. Welborn said he hopes the incident doesn’t have a negative impact on the good work the Chamber is doing for students in the community.
“We are giving kids opportunities that I never had by exposing them to different career paths, leadership, and entrepreneurship programming,” he said, citing an evening event March 14 at Townsend Junior High where 30 businesses and organizations came together to introduce students to colleges and career paths.
