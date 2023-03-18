Explicit lyrics on Chamber of Commerce Tik Tok

A video clip of a Chino Hills High School lunchtime presentation posted by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce on Tik Tok and Instagram became controversial when parents saw that it was overlaid with music containing explicit lyrics.

“I messed up,” said Chamber President Zeb Welborn, who said he wasn’t aware of the lyrics because he only listened to the first part of the song, a remix of “Work” by Rihanna, which he said came up on Tik Tok as a recommended song.

