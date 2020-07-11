CrossPoint Church in Chino is opening its craft day free to all children in the community 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 13 on the lawn north of the preschool building. Marshmallow sculptures and foam visors will be made while social distancing. Children entering third grade may stay without their parents and should be picked up at 11:30 a.m. Participants should bring their own water bottles. The church is at 6950 Edison Ave.
Information: 606-9833.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.