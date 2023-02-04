Carbon Canyon Road merge lane could begin in spring

Two Caltrans officials told the Chino Hills Public Works Commission on Wednesday that the widening of Carbon Canyon Road at Chino Hills Parkway is expected to begin in spring.
Caltrans will extend the two-lane transition from the dual-left turn from westbound Chino Hills Parkway to reduce traffic queuing.
The outside merge lane will be extended by about 1,000 feet to allow more cars to store and not tie up the intersection, said Carl Hassel, engineering manager for the City of Chino Hills.
The project cost is $1,750,000, with the city contributing $510,000, he said.
Caltrans officials said the underground utilities will not be impacted by the extension.
In response to Commissioner Vincent Jones’ question about traffic signal timing, Caltrans officials said the signal will be adjusted to allow more time for left turns into the canyon from Chino Hills Parkway.
Chino Hills resident Debra Hernandez said she was concerned about the potential for increased traffic on Chino Hills Parkway as a result of the changes.
Mr. Hassel said Chino Hills Parkway and Carbon Canyon Road will be timed accordingly to minimize backups in all directions.
A road study produced by Iteris, Inc. in 2019 for the City of Chino Hills analyzing ways to reduce congestion on Carbon Canyon Road had suggested adding a northbound right-turn lane onto Carbon Canyon Road to Chino Hills Parkway.
The study showed that 900 vehicles use the right-turn lane during the peak afternoon hours traffic.
That suggestion, however, was denied by Caltrans and was not part of Wednesday’s discussion.
The average daily traffic on Carbon Canyon Road is 15,700 in the vicinity of Canyon Hills Road, where the convenience store is located, according to the Iteris, Inc. study.
