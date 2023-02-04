Carbon Canyon Road merge lane could begin in spring

The transition lane onto Carbon Canyon Road from westbound Chino Hills Parkway will be widened.

 Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

Two Caltrans officials told the Chino Hills Public Works Commission on Wednesday that the widening of Carbon Canyon Road at Chino Hills Parkway is expected to begin in spring.

Caltrans will extend the two-lane transition from the dual-left turn from westbound Chino Hills Parkway to reduce traffic queuing.

