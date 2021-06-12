COVID-19 vaccinations will be given at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (June 12) and Thursday, June 24.
Vaccination clinics are also scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 22, and 29 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, in Chino Hills. The Pfizer shot will be given at all the clinics.
