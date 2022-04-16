Tres Hermanos meetings changed
The Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority held a special meeting on Wednesday and adopted a resolution to change its regular meeting date from the third Wednesday to the second Wednesday of each month.
The date change will go into effect immediately, with the next regularly scheduled meeting to take place at 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 11 at Diamond Bar City Hall in the Windmill Community Room, 21810 Copley Drive.
The meetings will also be available via webinar teleconference. Information: (909) 839-7010 or cityclerk@diamondbarca.gov.
Military equipment use at hearing
A hearing on the Chino Police Department’s use of military equipment will take place during the Chino City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19 in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
The hearing is mandated by Assembly Bill 148, which requires law enforcement agencies to provide transparency and public input on decisions regarding military equipment and how it is funded, acquired, or used. Information: cityofchino.org/pdpolicy.
Enhancements to trail map
An enhanced trails map with new interactive capabilities will be discussed at the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20 in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive. Users now have the ability to view all trailheads, trail connections, and quarter-mile markers. Photos have been added. Residents will be able to pin-point exact locations of each trail as well as nearby parks and facilities. To view the new map, visit chinohills.org/trails.
