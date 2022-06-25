The Chino Cultural Foundation will host a Bunco fundraising event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21 at Centro Basco Restaurant, 13432 Central Ave. in Chino.
Bunco games will begin at 6:30 p.m. following the social hour.
The event will feature silent auction baskets, raffle baskets, 50/50 and cash prizes.
Tickets are $25 per person and will increase to $35 at the door.
Sponsors are being sought from the business community.
Proceeds will go to the Youth Scholarship Program that benefits students in the Chino Valley Unified School District.
The Chino Cultural Foundation is a non-profit organization that supports the cultural arts in the Chino community.
The Foundation will set up a booth at Ayala Park on July 2.
Tickets can be purchased at the Chino Senior Center, the Foundation website by visiting chinoculturalfoundation.com, or by calling (909) 628-8506 or (909) 458-0359.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.