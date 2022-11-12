Saturday, Nov. 12
Bark Around Ayala Park, 9 a.m. to noon, Ayala Park, 5575 Edison Ave.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Public Works Services Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave. Information: (909) 334-3266.
CIF-Southern Section Division 5 boys’ water polo championship game between Don Lugo and San Dimas High School, 12:10 p.m., William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, 4610 Walnut Ave., Irvine. Information: cifss.org.
Sunday, Nov. 13
TTT Brand, a tribute to modern country music, 5 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Monday, Nov. 14
Chino Valley Democratic Club, 7 p.m., on Zoom. Participants should join ten minutes before the meeting by visiting tinyurl.com/n8cdjh4k. Information: chinovalleydemocrats21@gmail.com
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Chino City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityof chino.org/agendas.
Chino Hills Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Marching Band Field Show, time to be determined, Ayala High School.
Medicare Step by Step, free for ages 55+, 2 to 3:30 p.m., for anyone soon-to-be or recently eligible for Medicare, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: (909) 364-2826.
Chino Planning Commission special meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Chino Community Theatre season reveal open house, 7 to 9 p.m., featuring information from shows for the 2023 season, followed by a reception. Seating is limited and reservations are required by calling the box office at (909) 590-1149.
Chino Valley school board meeting, 6 p.m. 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: chino.k12.ca.us.
Friday, Nov. 18
Chino Hills 55+ Club, 10 a.m., to celebrate the annual Friendsgiving Potluck Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: Sharon Stuewe at (909) 226-8686.
The Shoppes at Chino Hills annual tree lighting, 6 to 7 p.m., including the arrival of Santa Claus, Peyton Drive and Grand Avenue.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Community Garden Workshop: Herbs and Spices, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Children’s Discovery Garden Workshop: All About Herbs, 10 to 11 a.m., Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Free shredding event, 8 a.m. to noon, The Shoppes overflow parking lot at Boys Republic and Shoppes drives Information: (909) 364-2606.
Winter session Tiny Tots lottery registration, 8 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: (909) 364-2700.
