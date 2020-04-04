Community members who struggle with a drinking problem should rest assured that Alcoholics Anonymous meetings in the Chino Valley are still taking place during the coronavirus pandemic even though the gatherings are online.
“We realize the importance of daily maintenance and we want to assure the community that although we’re not meeting as a group, we are meeting remotely,” said Brian Baughman of Chino Hills, who leads the faith-based nonprofit organization Heart 2 Serve that has two transitional houses in Chino Hills.
The group also has a business services company that employs those who are in recovery from drugs and alcohol.
Mr. Baughman said people who are coming out of recovery homes need help and should be assured they will receive it.
“Alcoholics Anonymous is an essential service for those in need of mental health and well-being,” Mr. Baughman said.
The organization describes itself as a fellowship of men and women who have had a drinking problem. It follows 12 traditions that are spiritual in nature, including the admission that life has become unmanageable with alcohol.
Mr. Baughman leads one of the five “Chino Umbrella Group” meetings at the former laundromat building on Sixth and B streets. He said there are five meetings per day seven days a week (pre-coronavirus). He leads the 6 a.m. meeting.
“When I first got sober, I went to three meetings a day because I had to do that,” he said.
There is also a men’s group and a women’s group that meets at the Chino Community Building on 10th and B streets, and another group that meets at the Carolyn Owens Community Center, he said.
Group effort
Mr. Baughman said the Alcoholics Anonymous organization includes committees and service groups that perform various functions.
“We don’t have just one person in charge,” he said. “Certain people at certain times assume responsibility and the organization continues to survive that way,” he said.
Mr. Baughman said the groups include people from all walks of life including surgeons, lawyers, and “anybody who has ever tipped a glass and found they can’t do it successfully.”
He said all local meeting groups are welcome to join the various Zoom meetings that have been started by anonymous members in the fellowship.
Other groups are using digital platforms such as Google Hangouts or are conducting conference calls, creating contact lists, staying in touch by phone, email, or social media.
Mr. Baughman said he is currently collecting information for the women’s group to prepare for incoming phone calls
Those who need help finding a remote meeting can call Mr. Baughman on his cell at 610-5815.
Information may also be found at aa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.