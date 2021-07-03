Residents may still sign up for the online summer reading program at the Chino and Chino Hills branch libraries with the dinosaur theme “Excavate Something Big.”
Kits may be picked up at the Chino branch at 13180 Central Ave. or the Chino Hills branch at 14020 City Center Drive. Sign up for the “read for rewards” portion of the program through Beanstack by visiting sbclib.beanstack.org.
