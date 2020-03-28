The Chino Planning Commission gave the green light March 16 to In-N-Out Burger to modify a portion of a previously approved industrial park for the construction of a distribution facility at the southwest corner of Mayhew and Kimball avenues in the Preserve area of south Chino.
The project does not need city council approval.
A 284,996-square-foot distribution/processing building on the 25.97-acre site will include storage and processing of beef burger patties, storage of produce and restaurant supplies, as well as provide employee office space and other administrative functions.
The 24,429-square-foot fleet maintenance building will be located at the center of the site and provide six service bays, equipment storage, two wash bays for the tractor trailers and a fueling island. It will also include employee office space.
A 66,779-square-foot sharehouse/cookout building at the north end of the site will provide preparation, staging and loading space for In-N-Out’s truck catering program, maintenance workshops, warehouse space and office space. The fast food’s signature crossed palm trees will be embossed on the concrete wall of the sharehouse/cookout building, facing Mayhew Avenue.
Other buildings planned include a wastewater treatment building and guard houses. The facility will also have an employee lounge/restaurant.
The entire complex will have an architectural theme in line with the In-N-Out fast food brand, and crossed palm trees will be included in the landscaping.
In-N-Out is also required to construct a screen wall along the west property line, adjacent to McBride’s RV storage facility.
While In-N-Out officials said they want to begin the project as soon as possible, they have one year to submit a building permit to the city, said city planner Warren Morelion this week. A construction timeline has not been set, he said.
In-N-Out has a similar facility in Baldwin Park, but it is unclear if it plans to move any of those employees to the Chino site.
Information on how many people the facility might employ was not available at press time.
