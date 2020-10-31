Chino mascot Bessie is on the “mooooove”

The community is invited to join the City of Chino’s social media accounts to play an online game that starts Monday Nov. 2 called “Where in Chino is Bessie the Cow?”
Every Monday in November, the city will post a picture to its Instagram and Facebook pages showing a place where its mascot Bessie was last seen.
Location guesses should be entered into the comments section by 11 p.m. each Monday.
All correct guesses will be entered into a raffle held each week for a chance to win a $10 gift card to a local restaurant.
Residents may “Like” the City of Chino Facebook page and “Follow” the City of Chino on Instagram to receive posts about Bessie and other city activities.
Community relations director Linda Reich said, “No city event would be complete without Bessie taking photos with the community, trying her talents in games, while always dressing to impress for the variety of themed events. She is a valued member of our team and beloved by our entire community. The City of Chino looks forward to many more years with Bessie the Cow, which is why we need your help to find her.”
