Approximately 230 customers in Chino Hills are delinquent on their water, sewer, and trash charges, prompting city staff to mail lien notices that will be considered for placement on the tax roll at a public hearing in council chambers on July 12.
The total amount outstanding for these customers is $147,000.
While some accounts are as low as between $35 to $99, many are in excess of $1,000 and two exceed $3,000.
Property owners have until July 29 to pay their bills to avoid having their balance placed on their property tax bill in fiscal year 2022-23.
The city code allows for the collection of delinquent utility charges by placing a lien or special assessment against those parcels for which the service was provided.
Liens can only be placed on active utility accounts that are in the property owner’s name.
The number of delinquent accounts for tenants is 404, amounting to $371,601. The total delinquent account for property owners and tenants is $518,610.
The council authorized staff during the April 12 meeting to mail the lien notices to affected parcels.
This year, staff is proposing a $36 processing fee.
A list of addresses with delinquent accounts will be published in the legal notices of the Champion two successive weeks prior to the July 12 hearing.
Some of the higher amounts over $1,300 are: $1,339 at 15202 Hibiscus, $1,433 at 16229 High Vista, $1,414 at 4668 Fairway, $1,498 at 5433 Amethyst, $1,587 at 15501 Oakflats, $1,621 at 4164 Golden Glen, $1,663 at 15620 Pomona Rincon, $2,439 at 1433 Canyon Oaks Crossing, $2,713 at 1199 Village, $3,240 at 2810 English Road, and $3,405 at 3292 Arden Way.
