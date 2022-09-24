The City of Chino, in partnership with Waste Management, is providing a free residential community clean-up for Chino residents from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (Sept. 24) at 13793 Redwood St.
Residents can dispose unwanted tires, furniture, appliances, electronics, green waste, concrete, brick, dirt, and scrap metal. A maximum of nine tires per household will be accepted. Hazardous waste will not be accepted.
