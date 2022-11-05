Chino Hills: time to pick incumbents or newcomers

With the campaigning just about wrapped up for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election, Chino Hills residents will soon know whether Districts 1 and 4 will be represented by newcomers Diego Fernandez and Wai-Min Liu or the incumbents Mayor Ray Marquez and Councilman Brian Johsz.

Mr. Liu, running against Mayor Marquez in District 1, has focused his campaign on the oak tree situation that took place in 2020 where he was criminally charged, along with his neighbors, for damaging city oak trees on the trail behind his home on Rancho Hills Drive.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.