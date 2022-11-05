Chino Hills: time to pick incumbents or newcomers

With the campaigning just about wrapped up for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election, Chino Hills residents will soon know whether Districts 1 and 4 will be represented by newcomers Diego Fernandez and Wai-Min Liu or the incumbents Mayor Ray Marquez and Councilman Brian Johsz.
Mr. Liu, running against Mayor Marquez in District 1, has focused his campaign on the oak tree situation that took place in 2020 where he was criminally charged, along with his neighbors, for damaging city oak trees on the trail behind his home on Rancho Hills Drive.
He is alleging discrimination by the city against Asians and pledges to be their voice if he is elected.
Mr. Diego, running against Mr. Johsz in District 4, is speaking for the Los Serranos community which he describes as ignored and forgotten, and promising innovative solutions as the youngest candidate at 20 years old.
Councilman Johsz is highlighting the importance of his experience, police protection against crime, Los Serranos infrastructure, and traffic improvements.
Mayor Marquez reported $4,750 in contributions from Sept. 25 to Oct. 22, and an additional $2,000 after the reporting period ended. He has spent $14,982 so far on his campaign and received a total amount of contributions of $27,880.
His contributions include $2,000 each from LQI Management of Inglewood which manages property in Chino Hills, and Jack W. Greening, Los Serranos Mobile Home Park owner who is developing the Rancho Cielito apartments around the lake at the mobile home park.
Mr. Marquez received $1,000 from Lewis Pacific Partners, developer of the Santa Barbara housing and retail center who is proposing multi-family units at the Western Hills Golf Course; $500 each from Los Serranos Golf Club and the California Apartments Association Political Action Committee; and $250 each from Sempra Energy Political Action Committee, Todd Cottle of C & C Development, and Barry and Donna Cottle, also of C & C Development, who developed an affordable housing project in Yorba Linda.
Mr. Liu spent $8,322 from Sept. 25 to Oct. 22 on print media and signs, for a total expenditure amount of $9,038 on his campaign.
He has an ending cash balance of $5,962. He loaned himself $15,000.
Jason Zhang did not file and Mr. Wong is not required to file since he filed a Form 470, declaring that he has not received or spent $2,000 or more during the calendar year.
Councilman Johsz received $10,698 between Sept. 25 and Oct. 22, for a total contribution amount of $17,520.
He spent $9,630 this filing period, mostly to J.C. Evans, Inc. consulting firm for designing and mailing his campaign mailers, for a total expenditure amount of $15,990.
He had $20,401 left in his account as of Oct. 22 but had spent approximately $9,000 on mailers and print advertising after the reporting period ended.
He received $5,550 from the California Real Estate Political Action Committee; $2,000 from the Chino Valley Professional Firefighters Political Action Committee, $1,000 from Edison International; and $500 each from the Building Industry Association of Southern California Political Action Committee, longtime friend Peter Whittingham of Rancho Santa Margarita, and the Laborers Local Union 783.
He reported receiving $349 from Jack Greening, owner of the Lake Los Serranos Mobile Home Park who is developing the Rancho Cielito apartments around the lake at the mobile home park; and a few $100 contributions including Gary Ovitt, former fourth district county supervisor, and $100 from Sue Ovitt, his wife.
Mr. Fernandez has reported $2,415 from Sept. 25 to Oct. 22, for a total contribution amount of $6,837.
He spent $2,526 during this filing period, mainly on mailers, for a total of $5,464 in expenditures.
He has $1,754 left in his account, as of Oct. 22.
During this filing period, he received $250 from Chino Hills resident Jim Gallagher, for a total contribution amount of $755; and $750 from the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union.
Peter Rogers, who is running unopposed, reported $3,000 in contributions for the filing period from Sept. 25 to Oct. 22, for a total of $14,000 in contributions for the calendar year.
He has an ending cash balance of $42,912.
He received $2,500 from the California Real Estate Political Action Committee and $500 from Southern California Edison.
He donated $500 to the campaign account of Tom Haughey who is running for the Chino Valley Fire Board.
