Omnitrans will resume collection of bus fares on Monday, June 1. It had been discontinued this spring in response to the coronavirus outbreak and lower ridership.
Omnitrans officials said enhanced passenger and operator safety measures have allowed them to reinstate the fares. Omnitrans staff plan to continue daily disinfecting of high-touch areas in the buses, including railings, seating, operator area, floors and fareboxes. Omnitrans is also asking the public to not ride the bus if sick, to wear face coverings at bus stops and aboard the bus and maintain six feet of social distance at bus stops and on the bus, if possible.
Front-door boarding will also resume. A protective barrier between bus operators and passengers will make social distancing possible and adds a layer of protection against potential coronavirus spread, Omnitrans officials said.
To encourage contactless fare payment, the official app of Omnitrans – the Transit app – will begin offering paperless bus passes powered by Token Transit.
The transit app may be downloaded at https://transi tapp.com/
In other news, the bus company’s $1 summer youth fares will be back Monday June 1 and will continue through August.
Youth under 18 may ride the bus for $1 each way. The Summer Youth Fare may be paid with cash or digitally with Omnitrans mobile fares. Youths must be prepared to verify their age with a valid identification if asked by drivers.
Information: Omnitrans.org.
