Four out of six non-profit organizations received $57,825 in federal funding allocated to the city of Chino Hills through the Community Development Block Grant program.
The Chino Neighborhood House received $15,825, House of Ruth received $15,000, the James S. Thalman Chino Hills Branch Library received $15,000 and Inland Fair Housing and Mediation received $12,000.
The Neighborhood House, at 13160 Sixth Street in Chino, provides groceries, clothing, hygiene products, baby care items, care packages for seniors, new bicycles and scooters, holiday dinners and toys to families in Chino Hills and Chino who live in the Chino Valley School District.
Board chairman Kevin Cisneroz told the city council Feb. 11 that the non-profit organization provides groceries to 360 families and seniors every month, amounting to 1,200 individuals.
According to his report, 90 Chino Hills residents were provided with groceries, clothing, hygiene and baby items on a monthly basis last year.
The organization asked for $10,000 and was awarded $15,825.
Last year, the Neighborhood House received $10,000 from the city.
The Chino Community Services Commission is recommending the Neighborhood House be awarded $20,000 in CDBG funds. The organization requested $25,000.
The final decision will be made by the Chino City Council at an upcoming meeting.
Chino Hills Councilman Brian Johsz asked Mr. Cisneroz to consider holding an event in Chino Hills to introduce the Neighborhood House to the community.
The library received $15,000 for its literacy program where volunteer tutors help adults learn how to read and write, and the mature driver’s education that provides instruction on DMV guidelines and practice tests for seniors needing to retake the written exam.
The House of Ruth received $15,000 for domestic violence victims and their children. The organization provides crisis intervention, shelter, mental health assistance, and educational classes for Boys Republic students.
Inland Fair Housing and Mediation received $12,000 to help residents resolve landlord-tenant disputes, fair housing information and educational workshops.
The city of Chino Hills was allocated a total of $385,500 of which 15 percent is designated for the non-profit groups.
The remaining funds will be contributed to street and infrastructure projects in Los Serranos.
Turned down
Two groups that applied but were turned down were Heart 2 Serve, a non-profit formed in 2015 that includes two transitional houses in Chino Hills and Project CHELA, an organization formed in 2003 that helps families with challenges.
Heart 2 Serve representative Brian Baughman said the person who prepared the organization’s taxes for the first three years did not return paperwork on time which resulted in the IRS revoking its nonprofit status.
Mr. Baughman provided documentation from the IRS to show the organization’s non-profit status had been fully restored as of Feb. 13, 2020 and made retroactive back to the date of the original suspension in 2018.
Senior management analyst Alma Hernandez said the staff reports for the Feb. 11 city council meeting were due to the city clerk on Jan. 30.
Project CHELA did not submit its budget with the application and its registration with the Registry of Charitable Trusts could not be found, said Ms. Hernandez.
Tanya Flores, who founded the organization, said Project CHELA turns in annual 990 forms and is following up to complete and ensure the registry is completed. She said not submitting the budget was an error on the part of the organization.
Ms. Flores said she has held numerous “fun days” in Chino Hills over the years, including an equestrian event at McCoy Equestrian Center, which have been successful in helping at-risk teens and children.
