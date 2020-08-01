Drive-in movie

Approximately 135 vehicles in the overflow parking lot at The Shoppes at Chino Hills contain families watching “Missing Link” on a 50-foot big screen. The city event held last Saturday in collaboration with The Shoppes sold out with 160 tickets. Residents were encouraged to order take-out from The Shoppes while enjoying the animated movie about a Sasquatch.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.