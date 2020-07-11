The Chino and Chino Hills branch libraries will remain on a reduced hour schedule.
The San Bernardino County Library system announced that the libraries would resume a normal schedule beginning Monday, July 6 but that didn’t happen.
Spokesman David Wert said the county will maintain a cautious approach in its full reopening.
“We felt that maintaining reduced hours was most beneficial under the current circumstances,” he said.
Modified hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
The Cal Aero Preserve Branch Library on the school campus will remain closed until further notice.
Information: sbclib.org
