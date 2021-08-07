A recent court decision allows local agencies that pump water from the Chino Basin to store and access an additional six-month supply of groundwater as the region confronts another drought, announced Jim Curatalo, chairman of the Chino Basin Watermaster Board that oversees management of the basin.
San Bernardino County Superior Court Judge Stanford Reichert on June 25 approved a portion of the Chino Basin Optimum Basin Management Program (OBMP) that permits water providers in the Chino Valley and beyond to use stockpiled groundwater worth about $50 million and still have room for more.
“This decision provides tremendous advantages for the residents and businesses in our region, particularly as the state is challenged by another serious drought and groundwater storage takes on added significance,” Mr. Curatalo said.
Groundwater is more reliable and less expensive than water imported from northern California and the Colorado River, he added.
The local water source provides a cushion against drought and minimizes the need for drastic water rate increases for customers.
The Chino Basin serves about 1.5 million people from Pomona east to Fontana and from Rancho Cucamonga south to Chino, Eastvale and Jurupa.
More than two dozen entities pump from the basin, including agriculture, business, industry, cities and water agencies.
The cities of Chino and Chino Hills and farms including crops and dairy farms in Chino depend on the groundwater directly and indirectly, said the chairman.
Additionally, the California Institution for Men in Chino pumps from the basin.
The OBMP was established in 2000 to protect water quality and set a storage limit of 500,000 acre-feet.
A 2017 addendum to the plan increased storage to 600,000 acre-feet and set a deadline of June 30, 2021, to reach a new, long-term arrangement.
The new agreement approved by Judge Reichert increases approved storage to 700,000 acre-feet, making Chino Basin one of the largest groundwater banks in the state.
The banked water is enough to meet the indoor and outdoor needs of about 200,000 households for a year.
The Chino Basin Watermaster board of directors, staff and the cooperating agencies worked together over several years to craft the agreement.
