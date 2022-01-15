Libraries in San Bernardino County, including the branches in Chino Hills and Chino, closed to the public on Thursday and will not reopen until at least Friday, Jan. 28, announced county officials.
The increase in COVID-19 cases and its impact on the workforce in San Bernardino County prompted the shutdown. During this time, patrons may use online library services and pick up their books and other items at a table outside the library.
Library-to-Go services include the holding of books and other materials, library card signups and replacement, on-the-go program kits, print-from-home services, and outdoor Wi-Fi.
Library hours have changed temporarily. Chino Hills hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Chino hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, and closed Sundays.
The Cal Aero Preserve Library on the school campus will be open from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays; and closed Sundays.
The county also announced Thursday that the county museums and historical sites have closed until at least Jan. 28 and many departments will offer online and over-the-phone service only.
Visit sbcounty.gov for more information.
