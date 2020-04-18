School breakfast and lunch prices in the Chino Valley school district will go up 25 cents this coming school year and another 25 cents in the 2021-22 school year, as approved by the school board at its meeting Thursday night.
Food and labor cost increases, as well as a desire not to dip into the school district’s general fund to provide meals, was listed for the increase, according to a report to the school board by Sandra Chen, associate superintendent of business services, and Javier Quirarte, director of nutrition services.
2020-21
The first increase will take effect July 1 for the 2020-21 school year, with prices at elementary schools raised from $1 to $1.25 for breakfast and from $2.75 to $3 for lunch.
Meals at junior and senior high schools will be raised from $1.25 to $1.50 for breakfast and $3 to $3.25 for lunch.
2021-22
Effective in the 2021-22 school year, elementary breakfast will cost $1.50 and lunch will cost $3.25. Junior and senior high breakfast will be $1.75, and lunch will be $3.50.
Reduced prices for families with qualifying incomes will remain the same in both school years, with lunch costing 40 cents and breakfast 25 cents.
The first increase will take effect starting in the 2020-21 school year with prices at the elementary schools being raised from $1 to $1.25 per breakfast meal and from $2.75 to $3 per lunch meal.
Secondary school meals will also be raised starting next school year from $1.25 to $1.50 for breakfast and $3 to $3.25 for lunch.
Effective in the 2021-22 school year, elementary breakfast will cost $1.50 and lunch will cost $3.25 per meal and secondary meals will cost $1.75 for breakfast and $3.50 for lunch.
The reduced prices for families with qualifying incomes will remain the same with lunch costing 40 cents and breakfast costing 25 cents per meal.
The increased costs for regular school meals will add an estimated $180,915 to the Cafeteria Fund, according to the report to the school board.
‘Grab and Go’
The Chino Valley school district is currently providing school breakfast and lunch for free in a drive through operation held weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at all junior high schools in the Chino Valley school district, including Magnolia, Ramona, Cal Aero and Briggs in Chino; Canyon Hills and Townsend in Chino Hills; and Woodcrest in south Ontario.
Children do not have to be in the car to receive a meal, which is loaded into the vehicles by employees of the school district’s nutrition services department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.