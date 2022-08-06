Remembering Vin Scully
Submitted photo

Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, left, who died Tuesday at 94 and was the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers for 67 years, twice served as national chairman of the Della Robbia Wreath program at Boys Republic in Chino Hills and Girls Republic in Monrovia. Mr. Scully is pictured with former Girls Republic student Lauryn Turner. His most recent year was 2016, the same season he retired as Dodgers broadcaster. Mr. Scully was voted in 2009 as the Top Sportscaster of the last 100 years and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982. 

