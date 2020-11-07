The Chino Hills City Council is expected to authorize the installation of Purple Heart signs at several city facilities when it meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The council will meet in chambers and the public may participate online.
The Military Order of the Purple Heart established the “Purple Heart Trail” to create an honorary system of roads, highways, and cities to honor those who have been awarded the Purple Heart medal, according to a staff report.
The State of California became the first Purple Heart state in the nation and the council has been proclaiming the City of Chino Hills as a Purple Heart City since 2013.
Two signs would be installed at city hall, the Community Center, McCoy Equestrian Center, Veterans Park, Community Park, and Grand Avenue Park.
Total estimated cost is $1,618 to be funded from the Public Works Facility Maintenance budget.
This item is part of the consent calendar which meets it won’t be discussed unless a city councilperson or member of the public asks for discussion.
In another action related to veterans, the city council will consider authorizing a program for waiving license fees for veteran-owned service dogs similar to those offered by surrounding cities.
Currently, the city’s code allows only dogs trained and certified to lead the blind to be exempt from paying license fees.
The city would work with the Inland Valley Humane Society to develop the program that would come back to the city council for final approval. This item is also on the consent calendar.
The council will hold a public hearing to consider an ordinance on secondary dwelling units, formerly known as mother-in-law quarters, that would line up with new state mandates that limit the city’s ability to regulate them.
The Planning Commission held three workshops and a public hearing on the matter.
Residents who wish to view the city council meeting may visit us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711 or call 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting number 86197351711.
Residents who do not wish to use the Zoom platform may watch the meeting on the city’s website at chinohills.org/videostreaming.
