A marquee with changing messages in bright colors can be seen by residents driving on Peyton Drive near the Chino Hills Community Center and McCoy Equestrian Center.
The marquee monument sign was installed last week, partially with CARES Act funds.
The LED digital sign will be used to communicate public health orders, messages related to COVID, as well as city announcements like the Kiwanis Club Boat Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony.
Other information that eventually will be displayed are road closures, weather, facility closures, and general information such as public forums and hearings, and community events.
The project went to Encore Image, Inc. The design and structural specifications cost $4,350, the purchase and installation was $124,473, and contingencies were $12,473 for a total of approximately $141,562.
Of that amount, $50,000 was from CARES Act funds, $50,000 was from the city’s general fund, and an additional $41,562 came from the general fund for contingencies.
