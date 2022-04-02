Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners unanimously voted March 24 to appoint Atif Elkadi as chief executive officer of the airport.
He began the position on Thursday.
Mr. Elkadi joined Ontario International Airport in 2017 and served as deputy chief executive officer for three years.
He has a background in airport operations, management, and communications.
“We’re fortunate to have someone of Mr. Atif’s experience and leadership as we continue our strong recovery from the pandemic and assert ourselves further as Southern California’s airport of choice,” said Alan Wapner, OIAA President and mayor pro tem in the City of Ontario. “We have full confidence is his ability to lead our Ontario team in serving one of the most dynamic population and economic centers in the U.S.”
Since its return to local ownership in 2016, Ontario Airport has become one of the aviation industry’s great success stories, with passenger volumes climbing more than 30 percent to a pre-pandemic peak of nearly 5.6 million.
In the past year, Ontario Airport has posted one of the highest travel recovery rates in the country and was named as the fastest-growing airport in the country for the third year in a row by Global Traveler magazine.
“I am extremely grateful for the support of the OIAA Board of Commissioners, and the opportunity to lead such an extraordinary team of airport professionals. Together, we have the honor of serving one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, and I look forward to building on our role as a premier passenger airport, supply chain hub and economic driver for the Inland Empire and beyond,” Mr. Elkadi said.
Elkadi has 16 years of experience in the airport industry.
Before coming to ONT, he served as senior corporate communications manager at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and managed internal communications, customer service communications and social media for Dubai International Airport.
A native of Napa, Elkadi holds a master’s degree in communication management from USC, a master’s in business administration from the University of Phoenix, and a bachelor’s of science degree in journalism from California Poly San Luis Obispo.
Mr. Elkadi, a Jurupa Valley resident, is married with six children.
