The B-29 Superfortress “Doc”, a World War II and Korean War airplane, will visit Yanks Air Museum, 15121 Stearman Drive, at the Chino Airport through Sunday, Sept. 26 for tours and flights.
Admission to the museum is $16 for general admission, $14 for veterans and seniors and for flight deck tours of the B29 Doc are $5. Flights will take place at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. today (Sept. 25) and Sunday at a cost between $600 and $1,500.
Tickets are available at b29doc.com/rides.
The plane, which was built in 1944, last visited Chino Airport in 2019.
Information: yanksair.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.