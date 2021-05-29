Two men and a woman from Pomona were arrested May 20 on several charges, including grand theft and conspiracy, after a theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle at the Park and Ride on Chino Avenue in Chino.
Jocelyn De La Cruz, 23, Salome Rodriguez, 42, and Pedro Betancourt, 31, were booked on $25,000 bail each into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
The trio is facing charges of grand theft, conspiracy, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug materials, Chino Police said in a news release.
“It is believed these suspects are also responsible for another recent catalytic converter theft in Chino,” police said.
A crime analyst working inside the Chino Police Department’s Real-Time Crime Center saw three people enter the Park and Ride at 3321 Chino Ave., next to the 71 Freeway, around 8 a.m., police said.
One person was seen getting underneath a vehicle as the other two people served as lookouts.
“The suspect stood up from under the vehicle holding a catalytic converter,” police said. Chino police officers arrested the three people as they tried to leave the parking lot.
A cordless saw was found inside their vehicle, police said.
